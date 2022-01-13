Commerce Bank Acquires 410 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 83.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 42.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,919.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $428.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $433.41 and a 200-day moving average of $437.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $353.82 and a 52-week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

