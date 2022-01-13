BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,370,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.39% of Catalent worth $1,912,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,009,847 shares of company stock valued at $389,142,882 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock opened at $115.38 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.86 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.82.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

