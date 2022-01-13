Barclays PLC Has $70.38 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,552,173 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 821,262 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.31% of Huntington Bancshares worth $70,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 180.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $2,892,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 366,827 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,614. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.