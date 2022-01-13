PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of PVH worth $8,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 109,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 179,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.81.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.28. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.76 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.15%.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

