Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.4% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,179.32.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,304.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,448.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,430.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

