Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Position Increased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $13,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $538.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.64 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $588.22 and its 200-day moving average is $561.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

