Cook Protocol (COOK) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.93 Million

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00061609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00078341 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.03 or 0.07667441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,752.13 or 0.99989292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00068920 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 785,433,600 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

