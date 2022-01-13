Wings Hits One Day Volume of $1,153.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. Wings has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $1,153.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00059845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006905 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Wings

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

