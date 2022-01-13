BabySwap (BABY) Price Down 1.1% This Week

BabySwap (CURRENCY:BABY) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. BabySwap has a total market cap of $112.32 million and $6.30 million worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BabySwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BabySwap has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00061609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00078341 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.03 or 0.07667441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,752.13 or 0.99989292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00068920 BTC.

BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,132,040 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc

