Head to Head Survey: Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) and Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) and Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Templeton Dragon Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. Apollo Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Apollo Investment pays out 60.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apollo Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Templeton Dragon Fund and Apollo Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Templeton Dragon Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apollo Investment $216.75 million 4.01 $111.86 million $2.04 6.62

Apollo Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Templeton Dragon Fund.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Templeton Dragon Fund and Apollo Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Templeton Dragon Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50

Apollo Investment has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.85%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than Templeton Dragon Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Templeton Dragon Fund and Apollo Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Templeton Dragon Fund N/A N/A N/A Apollo Investment 63.83% 9.72% 3.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.8% of Templeton Dragon Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Apollo Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Apollo Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Templeton Dragon Fund has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Investment has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apollo Investment beats Templeton Dragon Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Templeton Dragon Fund

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis focusing on factors like growth prospects, competitive positions in export markets, technologies, research and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, returns on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio. It is actively managed. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. was formed on September 20, 1994 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”). In addition, for tax purposes we have elected to be treated as a regulated investment company (”RIC”) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (”the Code”). Our investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. We invest in various forms of debt investments including senior secured loans, subordinated and mezzanine investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies. From time to time, we may also invest in the securities of public companies. Our portfolio is comprised primarily of investments in subordinated debt, sometimes referred to as mezzanine debt, and senior secured loans of private middle-market companies that, in the case of senior secured loans, generally are not broadly syndicated and whose aggregate tranche size is typically less than $300 million. From time to time, our portfolio also includes equi

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.