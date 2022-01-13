TROY Achieves Market Capitalization of $77.85 Million (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One TROY coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TROY has a market capitalization of $77.85 million and $4.16 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TROY has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00061609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00078341 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.03 or 0.07667441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,752.13 or 0.99989292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00068920 BTC.

TROY Coin Profile

TROY’s launch date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official website is troytrade.com . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

Buying and Selling TROY

