Analysts Set Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target at $25.55

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian Larose purchased 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.