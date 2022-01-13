Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by 47.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $217.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 222.29% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,104.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 12,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $48,433.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 36,167 shares of company stock valued at $140,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Oxford Square Capital worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

