Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Declares $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Assurant has raised its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Assurant has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Assurant to earn $11.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $157.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.76. Assurant has a 1-year low of $121.55 and a 1-year high of $172.22. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.80.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Assurant stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Assurant worth $35,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

