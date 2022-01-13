OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Buy

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$3.25 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$3.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

