ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $270.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RMD. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.50.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $244.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.79. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $179.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total transaction of $321,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total value of $634,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,691 shares of company stock worth $12,376,713 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at $75,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.