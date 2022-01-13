Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 84,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 21,416 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,177,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 243,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 120,783 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 215,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $81.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.04. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $62.19 and a 12 month high of $81.98.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

