Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 183 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cognex were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cognex by 112.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,178,000 after buying an additional 3,457,345 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 698.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 831,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,904,000 after purchasing an additional 727,459 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,284,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 104.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 847,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,047,000 after purchasing an additional 432,410 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 27.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,444,000 after purchasing an additional 383,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $73.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.81.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

