Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000.

KRE opened at $77.63 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $78.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.33.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

