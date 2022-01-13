Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,475 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.