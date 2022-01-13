Inspire Investing LLC Invests $340,000 in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,462,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in NVR by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in NVR by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in NVR by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in NVR by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,359.25.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $5,566.99 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,950.62 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5,530.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5,202.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $65.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

