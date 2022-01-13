Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $71,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.64.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total value of $942,031.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,222 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPWR stock opened at $448.91 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.51 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.83.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

