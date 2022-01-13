Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $77.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $1,431,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,271,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,290,238 shares of company stock valued at $97,185,218. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

