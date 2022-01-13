Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 711 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,045,780,000 after purchasing an additional 418,675 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,522,334,000 after acquiring an additional 363,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,627 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,230,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,150,017,000 after purchasing an additional 157,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,193,000 after purchasing an additional 531,070 shares during the period. 40.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $116.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $116.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.041 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.83.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

