Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

TIP opened at $126.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.89. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

