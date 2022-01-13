TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Trading Down 5.5%

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) shares were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 7,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 354,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TAC shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in TransAlta by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

