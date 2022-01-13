Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.
PAA stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.15. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $12.38.
Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
About Plains All American Pipeline
Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.
