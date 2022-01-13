Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

PAA stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.15. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

PAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

