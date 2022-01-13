Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) traded down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.33. 1,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 340,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.96.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James T. Treace sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $1,204,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $515,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,556 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,606.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

