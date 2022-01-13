Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. Spirit Realty Capital also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.52-3.58 EPS.

NYSE:SRC opened at $49.15 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.62.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 102.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 788,722 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.31% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $74,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

