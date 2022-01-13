ORIX (NYSE:IX) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.50

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.50 and last traded at $107.50, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get ORIX alerts:

The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.16.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.