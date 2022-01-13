ORIX (NYSE:IX) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.50

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.50 and last traded at $107.50, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.52.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.16.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
ORIX Company Profile (NYSE:IX)
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
