EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading 6.2% Higher

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) traded up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.05. 5,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,113,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 251.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.98%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EH. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in EHang during the 3rd quarter worth $26,224,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in EHang by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,556,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,924,000 after buying an additional 810,919 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in EHang during the 2nd quarter worth $18,239,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in EHang during the 2nd quarter worth $10,782,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in EHang by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 576,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,793,000 after buying an additional 211,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

