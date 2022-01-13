Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Price Down 4.4% Following Insider Selling

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s stock price was down 4.4% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $49.51 and last traded at $49.68. Approximately 5,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 814,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

Specifically, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $316,804.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,659 shares of company stock worth $2,990,777 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOSL. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average is $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 169,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after buying an additional 165,152 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 108,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $2,891,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

