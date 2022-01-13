The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, February 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend payment by 41.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $14.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

NYSE:PNC opened at $224.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.41. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $141.60 and a one year high of $226.52.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.84.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

