Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of low end of $495-510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $508.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Shares of CHS opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 221,872 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.