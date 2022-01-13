Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of low end of $495-510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $508.85 million.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.
Shares of CHS opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $7.29.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 221,872 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chico’s FAS Company Profile
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
