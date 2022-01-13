Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives $126.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.22.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $114.28 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.61.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.68%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

