Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Redbox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redbox will report full-year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($3.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Redbox.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RDBX shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on Redbox in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley began coverage on Redbox in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on Redbox in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Redbox in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Redbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.40.

Redbox stock opened at 6.21 on Monday. Redbox has a 1 year low of 6.00 and a 1 year high of 27.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of 10.37.

Redbox Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

