DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 21.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE KTF opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.93. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $12.58.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Story: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.