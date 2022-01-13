DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 21.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE KTF opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.93. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 99,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

