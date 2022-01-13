Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Barclays

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $123.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.50.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.01. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $33.82 and a 52 week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.