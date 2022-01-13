Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $433.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $429.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.70. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $338.57 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

