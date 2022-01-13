Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 897 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PPL by 6.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,474,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,416 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in PPL by 770.2% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,028,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 910,748 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 962,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in PPL by 89.9% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.96 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

