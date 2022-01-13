Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCEF. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 119,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

PCEF stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.