CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 8,929 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 104.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,511,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 49.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,473,000 after purchasing an additional 993,551 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,691,000 after purchasing an additional 893,648 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at about $26,035,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,937,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Shares of GIL opened at $41.00 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

