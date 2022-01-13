$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.25. Amedisys posted earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $6.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMED. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.63.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $147.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.97. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $133.62 and a 52-week high of $325.12.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

