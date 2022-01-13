Mirrored Netflix Price Tops $547.40 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $11.64 million and $165,852.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for approximately $547.40 or 0.01250573 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00077791 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.02 or 0.07667037 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,649.74 or 0.99720466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00068856 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 21,266 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

