Clough Global Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by 9.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

GLO opened at $10.94 on Thursday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 717,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund were worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

