Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Principal Financial Group (PFG)

1/11/2022 – Principal Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Principal Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Principal Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Principal Financial have outperformed its industry in the past year. It remains focused on fee-based revenue sources, which help it earn steadily and limit its exposure to interest rate. The company continues to benefit from strength and leadership in retirement and long-term savings, group benefits and protection in the United States, retirement and long-term savings in Latin America and Asia and global asset management. The inorganic growth story is impressive with acquisitions fortifying its global footprint and adding fee-based businesses. The company boasts a solid capital position and plans to return $3 billion by 2022. However, high costs weigh on the company's margins. Also, dilution from acquisitions is a headwind. Given the low rate environment, the company expects adverse impact on demand for income annuities.”

1/4/2022 – Principal Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $72.00.

12/13/2021 – Principal Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Principal Financial Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

PFG stock opened at $76.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,184,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,253,000 after purchasing an additional 103,992 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,960,000 after acquiring an additional 895,728 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $2,739,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $414,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

