Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BERY. Raymond James started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.17.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average is $66.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,007,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,995,580 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

