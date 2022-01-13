SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. SOPHiA GENETICS SA is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of SOPH opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90. SOPHiA Genetics has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SOPHiA Genetics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,496,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,259,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,889,000.

About SOPHiA Genetics

