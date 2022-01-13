Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.31). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $61,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,570 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

