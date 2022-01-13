Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) Increases Dividend to GBX 17.60 Per Share

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.24) per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at GBX 1,326 ($18.00) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,336.26. Safestore has a 12 month low of GBX 728.58 ($9.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,460 ($19.82).

Get Safestore alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 1,300 ($17.65) to GBX 1,470 ($19.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safestore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,287.67 ($17.48).

In other Safestore news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 10,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,378 ($18.71), for a total value of £149,154.72 ($202,463.31).

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.